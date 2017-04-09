Aamir Khan to launch Secret Superstar trailer in Mumbai

Superstar Aamir Khan, who was shooting for Thugs of Hindostan in Malta, followed by a family getaway to Greece is back in Mumbai to launch the trailer of his upcoming film Secret Superstar, sources said.

The actor, who was busy with his commitments, is now all geared up for the promotions of his film which will showcase Aamir in a never before seen avatar!

Aamir Khan is known for adding perfection to his roles, and this time he will be seen adding 'Daal Mein Tadka',.

Earlier, He shared the first poster of the film which gives a sneak peek into the journey of a girl essayed by Zaira Wasim. The poster itself has generated quite a buzz among the audience and it'll be interesting to see the impact of the film's trailer.