Dangal, the most anticipated movie of the year, made its way to the theatres on Friday and as expected, it packed a punch at the box office by collecting over ₹30 crore on the very first day of its release.

Earlier, trade analysts Taran Adarsh and Komal Nahta had predicted that Aamir’s wrestling-drama would create history with its box office records.

Disclosing the first-day collections, Taran Adarsh and Komal Nahta wrote on Twitter, “Dangal wrestles demonetisation. Sets the BO on fire. Ends the lull phase. Fri ₹29.78 crore, including ₹59 lacs from Tamil and Telugu.”

Dangal is said to be a movie that has wrestled demonisation better than Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi and Ranveer Singh's Befikre.

He also confirmed that the business would be even better on the weekends.

Although Aamir earlier said that the monetary gains don’t affect him and he is not at all nervous about it, he is more concerned whether the cine-goers would like it or not.

"I'm really nervous.I have been constantly thinking about Dangal and it is taking my sleep away. Numbers do not matter to me, neither do awards. The audience’s praise is equivalent to winning an award for me," he said.

Even Salman Khan who made a wrestling-themed film Sultan openly expressed on Twitter that his family liked Dangal more than Sultan, and that is both a sad and a happy feedback for him.

