After 16 years, Aamir Khan attends award show

Superstar Aamir Khan, who was honoured with the 75th Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Award for his blockbuster "Dangal", attended an award show after almost 16 years.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat presented the Vishesh Puraskar to the 52-year-old actor whose wrestling saga was one of the biggest hits of 2016.

"Today wherever I am, the credit goes to all the writers who have written my films. I am here because of the directors and writers for the wonderful work they've done. I thank all of them," Aamir said after receiving the award.

Director Nitesh Tiwari, who was also present at the event, thanked the audience for making the film a huge hit.

The ‘Dangal’ actor stopped attending award shows many years ago when he felt that he deserved the award but the award was given to Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir has openly expressed his displeasure over biases at award shows. And he has also stated many times that these awards don’t matter to him.

On the work front, Aamir is busy shooting for his films like ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and ‘Secret Superstar’.