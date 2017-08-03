A dessert inspired by Bareily Ki Barfi!

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's Bareily Ki Barfi is churning some sweet memories during the promotion of their film.

The trio visited a popular restaurant in Mumbai to promote their upcoming film and what they witnessed was a pleasant surprise for them!

The restaurant is known for its creativity with the cuisines and desserts, and that's what they had in store for the cast of the film as they had a special Bareily Ki Barfi 'Barfi' in their dessert section!

The owner loved the trailer so much that he decided to add some 'Barfi' from Bareily in his menu which has got quite the attention from not only the actors but the fans as well.

The film is catching the right attention from the fans as they are eagerly waiting to taste the entertainer