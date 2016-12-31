5 major controversies that rocked Bollywood in 2016

Bollywood has often been called controversy's child and 2016 was no different with stars squabbling, brawling and making outrageous statements that grabbed headlines. From the extremely bizarre to absolutely juvenile, we present to you the five major controversies that shook the tinsel town this year:

Hrithik, Kangana and Black Magic

While the fans were sulking over the end of Hrithik-Susanne's 17-year-old marriage, there was a storm brewing in the background as actress Kangana referred to Hrithik as her silly ex-- a revelation that shocked everyone even the industry insiders. An offended Hrithik sent a legal notice to Kangana while, Kangana’s ex Adhayan Suman gave an exclusive interview where he told the press that the actress is a practitioner of black magic. Although Kangana spoke openly about this issue at various public gatherings, Hrithik has remained mum.

Arijit-Salman’s musical brawl



A public apology by Arijit Singh posted on Facebook stating how his song ‘Jag Ghomeya’ was dropped and replaced by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s version because actor Salman Khan was miffed with him rocked Bollywood. According to Arijit, it all happened because of a joke during an award function that didn’t go down well with Salman. On the other hand, when Salman was asked to comment on this he gave a cavalier remark—“Arijit, Who’s that?’. This showed that the matter has gone beyond an irreconcilable extent.

When censor board clipped the wings of ‘Udta Punjab’

Udta Punjab was special because of various reasons. Firstly because of its star cast as the ex-lovebirds Shahid-Kareena, who broke up many years back agreed to be a part of the same film. Secondly, because Pahlaj Nihali brutally censored ‘Udta Punjab’, which deals with the most sensitive issue of Punjab -- drugs. The whole industry got together to support the film, however, just days before its release the film was leaked on the internet.



When Twitter couldn’t stop ranting about Kareena-Saif’s Taimur

Kareena Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy on December 20 and he was named Taimur. Ever since the announcement, the social media was abuzz with people reacting to the baby's name, apparently named after Turkish conqueror who killed thousands upon invading India. Both Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan were trolled and mocked on Twitter and Facebook while news channels debated the issue on primetime.

Salman's slip of tongue

The entire nation was left outraged when actor Salman Khan compared his condition-- after rigorously training for his film 'Sultan'-- with that of a raped woman. The news channels and social media went into overdrive as angry protesters hit the streets demanding an apology from the veteran actor. On the actor's behalf, his father Salim Khan did issue an apology on Twitter but the actor refused to budge