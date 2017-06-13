44 years on, Big B doesn't know who owns 'Abhimaan' rights

It's been 44 years since the release of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's film "Abhimaan", but the actor says he is still unknown about who holds the rights for the movie.

Directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, "Abhimaan", which featured Amitabh alongside his wife Jaya Bachchan, revolved around a popular singer, who encourages his wife to sing, but marital discord sets in when her popularity surpasses his and jealousy rages.

"And we have 44 years of the film that brought Jaya and me together for a most memorable creative in our respective careers... The excellence of Hrishi Da, the music of S.D. Burman, the master and the support of some of the most brilliant talent in its writing," Amitabh wrote on his blog.

"Amiya -- the production name was our production. Ami from Amitabh and Ya from Jaya and our respective secretaries were looking after the nitty gritties while we worked.

"But as is with most such productions, things went out of hand and we ended up with nothing. The rights all still belong to 'dunno w'o', perhaps one of the secretaries," he added.

The film is popularly known for its songs like "Teri bindiya re", "Nadiya kinare", "Piya bina piya bina" and "Tere mere milan ki yeh raina".

Amitabh says the songs from the film still "remains haunting and a dream for many".

"There are many inputs for the film but some other day shall go into the finer points of the thinking that went behind in Hrishi 'a's mind," he added.

Amitabh also took to Twitter and wrote: "'Abhimaan' 44 years! So many memories linked to this and the music... Simply the very best ever! still".

Filmmaker Karan Johar wrote to Amitabh says that "Abhimaan" is one of his favourite films.

"One of my favourite films Amit uncle...I cry every time I see it...The most memorable music and performances," Karan tweeted.