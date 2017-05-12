Two easy ways to treat sunburn

As the strong summer rays beat down on you, it affects the natural colour of your skin exposed to the harsh sun rays. This sun rays can hit you any time of the year. When exposed, the harsh ultra violet rays damages the skin from within resulting in sunburn, premature ageing and sagging. Hence, it is important to religiously take good care of your skin. Protect it from the sun by applying sunscreen all over the face and body daily. No sunscreen, however, can give you 100 per cent protection against the harsh sun rays. But do not worry. Try this exclusive home remedies to bid adieu to sunburn and tan completely. It's easy and effective.

1. Milk:Milk is one of the best form of natural cleanser. Dip a cotton ball in milk and apply it to the affected area. Repeat the process for 5 to 6 times and let the milk absorb completely. Now wash the affected area with cold water. Repeat the process twice a week and welcome a tan free body.

2. Coconut Oil, Brown Sugar and Lemon: In a bowl, mix brown sugar and lemon in 2:1 ratio. Now add 2 drops of coconut oil and mix well. Apply the mixture in the affected area and exfoliate well. Wash with lukewarm water and pat dry. Brown sugar acts as a natural exfoliator. Lemon is known as the best natural whitening agent.