Man found hanging in Delhi police station's toilet

A 32-year-old man was found hanging in the toilet of a police station here in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.



Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijayanta Arya said the deceased, Raj Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging in the toilet of Jehangirpuri police station in northwest Delhi in the early hours of Wednesday.



"He had come to the police station in connection with an ongoing inquiry related to a habeas corpus petition where he was a respondent," the officer said.



"The Judicial Magistrate and SDM (Sub-Divisional Magistrate) were called on the spot and a request for post-mortem by a board of doctors was made," Arya said.



Another police officer said the body has been moved to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital in Jehangirpuri, adding that the man was in a state of depression.



Stating that all mandatory actions are being taken, the officer said the home department will form a board to conduct the autopsy of the deceased.